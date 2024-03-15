Nigerian family's winery thrives in Laurel's Art District

In the heart of Laurel’s art district is a winery that started as a dream, thousands of miles away, and is now a reality for one local family.

"It’s been a lifelong dream since age eight to this point. It feels so amazing. I feel so grateful," said Ifeoma C. Onyia.

Grateful to be living out a dream she shared with her late father, growing up in Nigeria.

"He was also a wine connoisseur. He collected wines," she said.

At a young age, Onyia told her father she wanted to do the same, but he told her she could do even more.

"Sweetheart, when you get older you can do it and that statement stayed with me all these years," Oniya recalled.

Decades later, Oniya owns Clyopatra Winery and Vineyard, which sits on about six acres off Brooklyn Bridge Road in Laurel.

"We have the Chardonel which is a hybrid. So, this is the Regent, and the Regent is a red grape," she told FOX 5 as we walked through the vines.

It’s her first year harvesting, but she’s optimistic and excited about the results.

Right now, she gets her grapes for her wines from farmers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

"It’s knowing that your dreams have come to fruition and then having my two children involved in it. My son runs the tasting room," Oniya said.

The tasting room is less than four miles away from the vineyard.

"Seeing that my mom’s dream came to fruition from something that she saw as a child, and now it’s her doing it as an adult and including myself and my sister into it – reminds me that generational wealth is something we can all achieve, and it’s important to see it through," said S.J. Oyebade

He’s seeing out the vision daily with so much joy.

"When you come inside you feel welcomed. We have so many predicaments when people who never knew each other come inside and become friends," he added.

The tasting room on C Street just opened and is already welcoming crowds.

The wine flights are a popular go-to if you don’t know where to start. FOX 5 had a chance to try some Pinot Grigio, Cab and even some Rose.

As things come together in the tasting room, over at the vineyard, Onyia says she has more in store.

"This is going to be our second tasting room, but with that comes the factory," she revealed.

There’s currently construction taking place on the vineyard property that will be home to a factory where people can crush and press the grapes before they're bottled.

It's an experience she can’t wait to share with the community.

Cheers! For more information on the winery click here.