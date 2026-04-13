NFL Draft set for Pittsburgh as Commanders plan celebrations

The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in 10 days in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Over 250 players will be selected across seven rounds spanning from April 23 to April 25. The Washington Commanders will host two 2026 NFL Draft celebrations.



Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to be at Acrisure Stadium, home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, for the 2026 NFL Draft next week.

Timeline:

The upcoming National Football League Draft begins this month and will span over the course of three days — with the first round on Thursday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Rounds two and three will be Friday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET and the draft will conclude the following day with rounds four through seven happening Saturday, April 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

What we know:

This year's draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the parking lots surrounding Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park. Fans can actually attend the draft and enter for free by registering online.

The 2026 NFL draft marks the first time since 1948 that Pittsburgh hosted the NFL draft.

What's next:

Player appearances and draft schedules will be released on April 20; these schedules will provide important information for fans and attendees.

There are expected to be 250 players selected from the seven rounds, with the Las Vegas Raiders holding on to the no. 1 overall pick.

Local perspective:

The Washington Commanders announced they will be hosting two celebrations for DMV fans during the 2026 NFL Draft presented by SeatGeek. These events will be free to those who RSVP online to the individual draft parties.

The first celebration will take place on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Northwest Stadium. Attendees can enjoy interactive on-field activations, meet Washington Legends, Major Tuddy, and the Command Force, and watch the Draft on the stadium video boards.

Fans must claim their free tickets by visiting this link.

The excitement continues on the final day of the draft, Saturday, April 26 beginning at 11:30am at the National Harbor Waterfront. This is an outdoor celebration that will feature live performances, exclusive giveaways, Commanders special guests, and activities for the whole family throughout the afternoon.

The event is free to attend, and fans can RSVP here.

The Source: This article was written using information from NFL.com and Commanders.com



