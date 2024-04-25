New York to become 1st state with paid prenatal leave for pregnant women

New York is likely to become the first state in the U.S. to create paid prenatal leave for pregnant moms, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Monday.

This is a part of the $237 billion state budget passed by New York lawmakers Saturday and now moves to Hochul to be signed into law, which she is expected to do.

"No one should ever have to fear seeking care because of the costs it will impose or time missed from work." — Gov. Kathy Hochul

"From supporting pregnant moms to reducing insulin costs, we are taking action to ensure New Yorkers can access the care they need," Hochul said.

How is New York helping pregnant women receive health care?

Hochul said that pregnant employees are now able to receive an additional 20 hours of paid sick time for prenatal care in addition to the existing sick leave.

Here's what Hochul is offering:

12 weeks of fully paid parental leave benefits.

Extending postpartum coverage for up to a full year after the end of a pregnancy for Medicaid and Child Health Plus enrollees.

The provision would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

The FY25 budget also has new policies that protect pregnant moms, diabetics and low-income individuals seeking medical care.