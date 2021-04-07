New security footage shows Frederick shooting suspect chasing victim

New security footage from inside a business in the Frederick office park where a Navy medic allegedly shot two people shows the suspect chasing one of the victims before fleeing to nearby Fort Detrick where security shot and killed him Tuesday.

Previous security video from inside the same business, Nicolock Paving Stones, shows one of the victims running inside for help. The new footage from other Nicolock security cameras purportedly shows the victim running from the suspect who is following them.

Staff members at Nicolock say they quickly locked the doors and contacted authorities when the victim ran in, covered in blood, telling them there was an active shooter.

Officials say one of the two victims who was shot remains hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday morning. The second victim has been released. The two sailors were both assigned to Fort Detrick.

Authorities identified the shooter as 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet. The incident began Tuesday morning when officials say Woldesenbet used a rifle to open fire at a facility at the Riverside Tech Park on Progress Drive in Frederick.

Investigators say they are still looking for a motive and are currently searching through papers and have recovered multiple items from Woldesenbet’s apartment where he lived with his wife and two children.