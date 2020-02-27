New report from GHSA shows rise in US pedestrian traffic fatalities

A new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association shows a rise in pedestrian fatalities across the U.S.

The GHSA says nearly 7000 pedestrians died on U.S roads last year. The number represents a five percent increase from 2018 in the number of pedestrian fatalities and is the highest number in more than three decades.

"The report examines a number of factors that may be influencing the rise in pedestrian deaths, including the need for safer road crossings, unsafe driving behaviors, the increased presence of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and the tremendous growth of smartphone use, which is a significant source of distracted driving," the GHSA website reported.

The report also discusses comprehensive infrastructural, educational and enforcement approaches to reducing pedestrian and vehicle crashes.