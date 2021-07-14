New 'Mystery Message Forever' stamp unveiled at DC's Spy Museum

article

The U.S. Postal Service officially unveiled its newest stamps on Wednesday in a stamp dedication at the International Spy Museum in D.C.

Filled with bright colors and abstract, eclectic patterns, the Mystery Message Forever stamps, debuted in a ceremony featuring Governor Duncan and Tamara Christian, the Spy Museum’s president and chief operating officer. Joining the two were Rebecca Roberts, curator of programming, Planet Word; and an "international spy" as a special guest.

"As you add these stamps to your collection, or use them to send a message to your family and friends — we hope they will appeal to the puzzle-solver in all of us," said Robert M. Duncan, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, who served as dedicating official for the ceremony.

Designed by art director Antonio Alcalá, each stamp contains an abstracted letter, and the full pane of 20 stamps is a visual riddle that spells out a message. The reverse side of the pane also provides the solution.

The new Mystery Message Forever stamps are equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. News of the Mystery Message stamps is being shared with the hashtag #MysteryMessageStamps.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, calling (844) 737-7826, through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

