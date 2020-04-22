New COVID-19 testing sites open in Wheaton, Germantown

article

Two additional COVID-19 testing sites have already opened or will soon open in Montgomery County, health officials announced Tuesday.

Officials say testing began today at the Wheaton Community Recreation Center and will soon begin on Monday at the Upcounty Regional Services Center in Germantown.

Over 20 county residents who are symptomatic and at high risk for complications from the virus were tested at the Wheaton site on Tuesday, officials say.

Testing at both sites is by appointment only.

“We continue to expand testing capability for Montgomery County residents,” said County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles. “This drive-thru site will further our goal of providing access to needed testing.”

