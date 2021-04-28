Expand / Collapse search

New Capitol riot video shows protester spraying police with unknown substance

Capitol Riot
Capitol riot video shows insurrectionist spraying cop with unknown substance

WASHINGTON - The FBI on Wednesday released new video and photos of suspects linked to the riot in the U.S. Capitol in D.C. on Jan. 6.

A video they released on Twitter shows a protester spraying police guarding a doorway to the Capitol.

Pepper spray and bear spray have been cited in multiple court documents from prosecutors in previous cases.

The agency has already made hundreds of arrests in connection with the insurrection that followed a rally featuring former President Donald Trump.

Five people were died as a result of the incident – including one Capitol police officer.

The riot halted the Electoral College vote certification – which ultimately sealed President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

At least one rioter has pleaded guilty in connection with the incident.

The FBI also released a number of new photos they say are related to the incident.

If you can help the FBI by identifying anyone who may have been involved in the Capitol riot, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.