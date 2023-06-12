New bill targets Metro fare evaders giving police fake names

Metro Transit Police who try to enforce the $50 civil penalty to fare jumpers are powerless when violators refuse to give away their real name and ID.

A D.C. council member introduced the Metro Safety Amendment Act of 2023 to close the loophole that costs Metro $40 million a year.

Councilwoman Brooke Pinto proposed the bill on Thursday, June 8.

Under Pinto's bill, if someone evades a fare, is stopped by police, and refuses to give their name and address, they can be held in police custody and given a fine of up to $100.

"You’re asked for your true name and address. If you don’t provide it, if you lie, if you try to run away, if you obstruct in any way you can be detained and the fine goes to $100," Pinto explained. "We are hopeful that this will close some of the gaps that WMATA’s seeing."

Five years ago, D.C. Councilmember Trayon White led the decriminalization of fare jumping, changing it from a crime to a $50 civil penalty. Metro was quick to support Pinto’s move since there has been an increase in crime on the rails since the decriminalization, according to a letter .

"I'm hopeful that my colleagues, even those who supported decriminalization five years ago, will see we’re not making it jail time, or re-criminalizing it. It’s still a civil offense, but we’re really providing a common sense gap filler to make sure the law is honored," Pinto said.

FOX 5 reached out to Councilmember White's Office for comment but was told he was in meetings all day.