New bike trail in Fairfax neighborhood creates community debate

A battle is brewing between some residents in a Fairfax City neighborhood and city lawmakers over building a bike trail.

Critics of the proposed plan want the city to revamp the existing infrastructure. Lawmakers are apparently pushing to build something new.

The debate surrounds the George Snyder Trail Project and the wooded areas surrounding the trail.

Some residents say the city wants to carve a 16-foot-wide hole and conduct construction through a wooded area. Residents are reportedly becoming aware of the proposal and pushing back. The public will weigh in again at the city council meeting next Tuesday, December 12.

The plan was initially shared via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue is on the agenda for a work session on January 9th.



