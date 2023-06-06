New Adams Morgan restaurant charges $25 membership fee

At Meli, a new "Greek-ish" restaurant in Adams Morgan, customers pay an annual membership fee of $25.

Meli is the latest restaurant from Hollis Silverman, owner of The Duck and The Peach, La Collina and The Wells. The membership fee at Meli – which translates to "member" in Greek – is donated to the Reed Cooke Club, a private social club that supports local nonprofit organizations.

"By becoming a member, you will contribute to the community in a meaningful way," reads a caption from one of Meli’s most recent Instagram posts.

The Reed Cooke Club funds nonprofits that range from recreational to social in nature. The list of organizations includes the Washingtonian Area Bicyclist Association and multiple housing organizations, such as the Housing Counseling Services, Inc.

According to the restaurant’s website, families of five or fewer pay a yearly membership fee of $50, and a membership is not required for those 12 and under or first-time diners.

Meli operates out of the Silva apartment building. It is open every week Tuesday through Saturday for takeout beginning at 4 p.m., and dine-in starting at 5 p.m. To see Meli’s menu, which features multiple organic options priced at or below $10, click here.