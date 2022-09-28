New 227 area code coming to Maryland

Marylanders, say goodbye to "301" and "240" — and hello to "227."

The Maryland Public Service Commission made it official in a release Wednesday.

"The remaining supply of available telephone numbers in the 240/301 area is estimated to be exhausted in the second quarter of 2023 – requiring the establishment of a new area code to support future demands in the region," the agency stated.

Area code 227 will cover the same geographic area as 301 and 240, which includes residents and businesses in Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties.

Other impacted counties include Frederick, Howard, Carroll, and Anne Arundel.

It seemed to be a somewhat touchy issue for many residents Wednesday afternoon in Silver Spring.

"I don’t like it," Mayrin Zamora told FOX 5.

"227? What is that?," asked Zenebe Shewaeyene.

Ben Baker, the director of telecommunications, gas, and water for the Maryland Public Service Commission said the 227 area code had been set aside for the area about 20 years ago.

He wasn’t sure why that specific number was selected.

Baker added that customers who already have a 301 or 240 area code will not be impacted, and their phone numbers will not change.