Nearly 100 teens rode into Fairfax County traffic, drivers say

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The Brief Dozens of teens on bicycles and e-bikes took over a street in Fairfax County Friday afternoon. One driver told FOX 5 that she saw one of the bikers fall. Police stopped several riders, but did not arrest anyone or give out any citations.



Nearly 100 teenagers drove into traffic in Fairfax County on Friday, in what drivers described as a scary scene.

What we know:

Fairfax County Police were called out to the area of Gallows Road and Cedar Lane around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, after receiving reports of the riders. But, when officers got there, most of the group was already gone.

What they're saying:

One driver told FOX 5's Shomari Stone what she saw Friday afternoon.

"I was startled at first," she said. "I was the one driving and all of a sudden, I just saw out the corner of my eye, all these kids come around the corner, and then I realized there was probably at least 100 of them."

That driver said she saw one of the teens fall, and that a car had to swerve to avoid the bikers.

"I thought another kid got hit because a truck, which wasn't recorded, went up over the curb around the turn and I was just terrified a kid was going to get killed," she said.

Dig deeper:

Officers did stop a few riders, most of whom, they said, were juveniles.

No one was arrested and police did not give any citations.