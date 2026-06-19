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Nearly 100 teens rode into Fairfax County traffic, drivers say

By
FOX 5 DC
Fairfax County Crime
Published June 19, 2026 8:25 PM EDT
Published June 19, 2026 8:25 PM EDT
article

Credit: Scott Sykes Photography

The Brief

    • Dozens of teens on bicycles and e-bikes took over a street in Fairfax County Friday afternoon.
    • One driver told FOX 5 that she saw one of the bikers fall.
    • Police stopped several riders, but did not arrest anyone or give out any citations.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Nearly 100 teenagers drove into traffic in Fairfax County on Friday, in what drivers described as a scary scene.

What we know:

Fairfax County Police were called out to the area of Gallows Road and Cedar Lane around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, after receiving reports of the riders. But, when officers got there, most of the group was already gone.

What they're saying:

One driver told FOX 5's Shomari Stone what she saw Friday afternoon.

"I was startled at first," she said. "I was the one driving and all of a sudden, I just saw out the corner of my eye, all these kids come around the corner, and then I realized there was probably at least 100 of them."

That driver said she saw one of the teens fall, and that a car had to swerve to avoid the bikers. 

"I thought another kid got hit because a truck, which wasn't recorded, went up over the curb around the turn and I was just terrified a kid was going to get killed," she said.

Dig deeper:

Officers did stop a few riders, most of whom, they said, were juveniles. 

No one was arrested and police did not give any citations.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Fairfax County Police Department.

Fairfax County Crime