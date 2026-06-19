Nearly 100 teens rode into Fairfax County traffic, drivers say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Nearly 100 teenagers drove into traffic in Fairfax County on Friday, in what drivers described as a scary scene.
What we know:
Fairfax County Police were called out to the area of Gallows Road and Cedar Lane around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, after receiving reports of the riders. But, when officers got there, most of the group was already gone.
What they're saying:
One driver told FOX 5's Shomari Stone what she saw Friday afternoon.
"I was startled at first," she said. "I was the one driving and all of a sudden, I just saw out the corner of my eye, all these kids come around the corner, and then I realized there was probably at least 100 of them."
That driver said she saw one of the teens fall, and that a car had to swerve to avoid the bikers.
"I thought another kid got hit because a truck, which wasn't recorded, went up over the curb around the turn and I was just terrified a kid was going to get killed," she said.
Dig deeper:
Officers did stop a few riders, most of whom, they said, were juveniles.
No one was arrested and police did not give any citations.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Fairfax County Police Department.