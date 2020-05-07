NBA, NFL take first steps toward resuming business-as-usual

article

Both the NBA and the NFL are eyeing resuming business as usual – and they’re taking the first steps toward that goal within the next two weeks.

The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15.

Commissioner Roger Goodell mapped out several phases of protocols in a memo obtained by The Associated Press. The first phase to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of non-player personnel.

That number initially would be 50% of the non-player employees and up to a total of 75 on any single day being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number.

The NBA says some players can voluntarily return to their team practice facilities beginning on Friday amid some very specific conditions.

However, players can congregate only in places where local and state governments have signed off on such openings.

It’s unclear how many players will be back on the floor when the league ban gets lifted.

Positive tests during individual training or practices could delay or destroy plans for games.

