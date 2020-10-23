Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama, authorities say, injuries unclear

article

A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Friday in Alabama near the Gulf Coast, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, southeast of Mobile, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. They did not immediately release information about possible fatalities.

Authorities said no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Advertisement

It's unclear what type of plane crashed.

This is a breaking news alert. Check back for more.