Nationals Park ranked among MLB’s ugliest stadiums, according to new fan survey

Nationals Park -- home of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals -- is also one of the ugliest ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new fan survey.

The VegasInsider survey polled over 1,000 baseball fans who ranked Nats Park number four on their list of ugliest MLB stadiums. Only Oakland's RingCentral Coliseum, Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field and Toronto's Roger Centre ranked uglier, according to the list. Angel Stadium in Los Angeles rounded out the top five ugliest.

It hasn't even been around for 20 years, but some fans say Nationals Park is in need of renovations ranking it number nine for stadiums that need a refresh. But not a total demo, right? Some say knock it down! The stadium ranked eighth on the list of ballparks fans say they want to see razed!

Which stadium is the prettiest? San Francisco's Oracle Park, according to the same survey.

Even our neighboring stadiums didn't get much love. According to VegasInsider, Baltimore's Oriole Park ranked 11th ugliest and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park ranked 14th ugliest!

What are your thoughts on Nats Park? Love it or hate it?

