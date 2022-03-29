National Vietnam War Veterans Day: History, facts and how to commemorate

Tuesday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day when Americans thank and honor all those who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.

The relatively new military holiday was signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017, five years after President Barack Obama proclaimed the holiday in 2012, according to White House press release archives.

In his proclamation, Obama explained why it is important to create and recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

He wrote that the Vietnam War is "a story of patriots who braved the line of fire, who cast themselves into harm's way to save a friend, who fought hour after hour, day after day to preserve the liberties we hold dear."

"Yet, in one of the war's most profound tragedies, many of these men and women came home to be shunned or neglected — to face treatment unbefitting their courage and a welcome unworthy of their example," the proclamation continued later.

"We must never let this happen again."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Corona, CA - October 07: Rodney Gonsalves played taps, then salutes the traveling wall, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial called The Wall That Heals, on display at Santana Park in Corona on Thursday, October 7, 2021.(Photo by Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)

The proclamation went on to explain that National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a way to "reaffirm one of our most fundamental obligations: to show all who have worn the uniform of the United States the respect and dignity they deserve, and to honor their sacrifice by serving them as well as they served us."

March 29 was chosen as the day to honor Vietnam War veterans because on March 29, 1973, the last of America’s troops left Vietnam and the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished, according to the Vietnam War Commemoration.

The U.S. military was involved in Vietnam starting in the mid-'50s. The last American personnel were evacuated from Vietnam in April 1975, according to the Vietnam War Commemoration.

During the Vietnam War, more than 58,000 Americans were killed and "many thousands more" were wounded, injured or determined missing, according to the Department of Defense.

Today, National Vietnam War Veterans Day honors everyone who served on active duty in the U.S. military from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, the Vietnam War Commemoration says on its website.

In all, more than 9 million Americans served, according to a Department of Veterans Affairs blog post.

