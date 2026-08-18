National Symphony Orchestra to play at 6 D.C.-area venues amid potential Kennedy Center closure

The Brief The National Symphony Orchestra will play at six different venues in the D.C. region for its upcoming season. The announcement comes as the Kennedy Center prepares to close for a two-year renovation project. The orchestra has been playing at the Kennedy Center since it opened in 1971.



The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) will perform at six different venues across the Washington, D.C., region during its upcoming season.

What we know:

NSO made the delayed announcement nearly six weeks before its opening concert as its primary home, the Kennedy Center, prepares for a potential shutdown for a two-year renovation project.

The NSO’s upcoming performances will take place at locations including the Lincoln Theatre in D.C., the Music Center at Strathmore in Maryland and George Mason University in Virginia.

The move follows a vote last week by the Kennedy Center board to close the facility for a $257 million renovation project. The project includes plans to upgrade the building’s plumbing, auditorium seating, and HVAC system while also adding President Donald Trump's name to the venue.

READ MORE | Kennedy Center board votes to close for 2 years, add Trump's name to building

Under the board's plan, an inscription reading "restored and renovated by President Donald J. Trump" will be added to the building once construction is complete. However, the plan still faces legal hurdles as it still needs approval from a federal judge who previously blocked the renovations in May.

According to the Kennedy Center website, the National Symphony Orchestra has performed a full season of concerts at the venue since it first opened in 1971, and officially became an artistic affiliate of the center in 1986.