National Security Council says rumors of national quarantine are 'FAKE'

The National Security Council says rumors of a national quarantine are false.

In a tweet late Sunday, the NSC said, "Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. CDC has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus"

The White House retweeted the National Security Council.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that gatherings of 50 people or more in US be cancelled or postponed over next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.