National Institutes of Health employee comes down with coronavirus

The National Institutes of Health in Bethesda says one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The NIH disclosed the diagnosis Sunday.

They say the affected employee works in the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases but is not involved in patient care.

The employee is said to be "doing well" under quarantine at home, and was asymptomatic at work.

President Trump toured the NIH this month for an update on officials' efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. President Trump tested negative for coronavirus over the weekend.

The news comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 31 in Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan moved Sunday to close all casinos and race tracks in the state.

