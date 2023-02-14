National Gallery Nights are back for 2023 spring season

The National Gallery of Art has announced the spring 2023 schedule for its popular National Gallery Nights.

National Gallery Nights include music, live performances, artmaking and pop-up talks. They are centered around a specific theme for each evening and the events are free.

Registration is required and opens one week in advance at noon. A limited number of passes are available online starting at 10 a.m. the morning of each event. A few additional passes are available at the door—first-come, first-served—starting at 5:30 p.m.

Each event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on the second Thursday of March, April and May in the East Building.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WASHINGTON, D.C. - SEPTEMBER 8: Partygoers dance at National Gallery Nights at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. on September 8, 2022. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Here is the schedule for this spring's events:

(S)heroes

March 9

Registration opens March 2 at noon

Dance to tunes by iconic women musicians with Les the DJ, enjoy experimental pop-up performances from darlingdance and explore works by women artists. Get a sneak preview of the future Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, and make your own art inspired by Called to Create: Black Artists of the American South . Plus, you can sip a variety of beverages, enjoy special-edition gelato flavors mango pomegranate and pink lemonade and nibble on empanadas and other snacks.

Garden Party

April 13

Registration opens April 6 at noon

Don your best fascinator and celebrate spring in this ode to cherry blossoms. Experience printmaking with Soul & Ink, enjoy art on the Roof Terrace and create wearable flower art. Learn about connections between art and nature with special pop-up talks and artist demonstrations, and dance to the sounds of DJ Ayesha and Gretchen and the Sidecar Six.

Homegrown

May 11

Registration opens May 4 at noon

Celebrate the people and culture of DC by soaking in the sounds of go-go music with Rare Essence. Learn more about artwork with DC connections in pop-up talks, then create your own masterpiece with an artmaking activity inspired by the Washington Color School.

Program performances and experiences are subject to change.