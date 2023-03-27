Nashville school shooter identified as 28-year-old woman

Authorities say they believe the 28-year-old female shooter who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday was a former student.

The violence at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

The suspect — who was wielding two "assault-style" rifles and a pistol — also died after being shot by police. Authorities said she was from the Nashville area. Her motive in the attack has not been determined.

Her name has not been publicly released.

The shooter entered the school through a side entrance and went to the second story, police spokesperson Don Aaron said during a news briefing.

School buses and vehicles are seen during a shooting at a Nashville school. (FOX)

The Nashville victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One officer had a hand wound from cut glass.

Other students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents.

The Covenant School was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website. The school is located in the affluent Green Hills neighborhood just south of downtown Nashville, situated close to the city's top universities and home to the famed Bluebird Café – a beloved spot for musicians and songwriters, the Associated Press noted.

The grade school has 33 teachers, the website said. The school’s website features the motto "Shepherding Hearts, Empowering Minds, Celebrating Childhood."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.