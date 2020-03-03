NASA employee charged in Fairfax County homicide was involved in 2 deadly shootings as a police officer in Washington state

article

A NASA employee who’s been charged in the shooting death of a neighbor in Fairfax County was involved in two deadly shootings as police officer in Washington state, according to authorities.

City of Bellevue police say 52-year-old Michael Hetle was cleared in connection with both fatal shootings.

According to police, Fairfax County police found 24-year-old Javon Prather on Tuesday evening suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a reported shooting in the 7700 block of Bedstraw Court around 4:52 p.m.

Emergency personnel tried to save him, but Prather was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators charged Hetle with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Fairfax County jail without bond.

NASA provided FOX 5 with a statement regarding Hetle:

We can confirm Michael Hetle is a career civil servant who works at NASA Headquarters in Washington in the agency’s Enterprise Protection Program, which provides cross-agency independent risk mitigation assessment of NASA programs and activities. For any additional information, we have to refer you to the Fairfax County Police.

The victim's family provided a picture of him, noting he was in the National Guard.