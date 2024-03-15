Realtors agree to axe commissions in landmark lawsuit settlement

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced a court settlement Friday that could bring major changes to home sales – and big savings to home sellers nationwide.

The trade group, which has long set the standard for real estate practices, has agreed to settle numerous lawsuits by paying $418 million in damages and getting rid of its rules on commissions. Industry experts told The New York Times that the settlement "will blow up the market and would force a new business model."

"What’s at issue nationwide is costing Americans about $60 billion in extra real estate commissions," Michael Ketchmark, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuits, told The Associated Press.

In November, a Missouri jury found the National Association of Realtors and several residential brokerage companies guilty of conspiring to keep commissions for home sales high.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of 500,000 home sellers in Missouri and some border towns. The verdict stated that the defendants "conspired to require home sellers to pay the broker representing the buyer of their homes in violation of federal antitrust law."

The jury ruled that the companies owed a collective $1.78 billion in damages, but the realtors appealed and reached the settlement announced Friday. Several other similar lawsuits are covered by the settlement, but it doesn’t release agents affiliated with HomeServices of America from litigation.

"NAR exists to serve our members and American consumers, and while the settlement comes at a significant cost, we believe the benefits it will provide to our industry are worth the cost," the trade group said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

What does the settlement change?

A "sale pending" sign is posted in front of a home for sale on November 30, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The focus of the lawsuits was an NAR rule that required home sellers to offer to pay the commission for the agent representing the homebuyer when they advertise their property on a local Multiple Listings Service, where a majority of U.S. homes are listed for sale. This is in addition to also having to cover the commission for their listing agent or broker.

The NAR’s rules also prohibited a buyer’s agent from making home purchase offers contingent on the reduction of their commission, according to the complaint.

According to The New York Times, a homeowner selling a $400,000 home pays about $24,000 in commissions. Typically, the home seller pays their listing agent, who then splits the commission with the buyer’s agent according to the NAR rules. Traditionally, that works out to a 5% to 6% commission split roughly evenly between the buyer’s and seller’s agents.

The settlement would prohibit the NAR from having rules that allow a home seller’s agent to direct compensation for a buyer’s agent. This is known as "steering," when buyers’ agents lead their clients to more expensive homes so they can get a bigger commission.

The settlement also mandates that any fields showing broker compensation be removed from MLS databases. NAR doesn’t own multiple listing sites, but most of them are owned by local NAR subsidiaries. Experts say the ruling could lead to a substantially smaller membership for NAR.

Economists told The Times that commissions could be lowered by 30 percent, which could mean cheaper home prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.