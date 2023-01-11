article

Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child with Maryland rapper Cordae.

The 25-year-old tennis star shared the news on social media Wednesday, just days after she announced she was withdrawing from the Australian Open.

Within the post, Osaka shared a picture of her ultrasound, and wrote: "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.’

This will be the couple's first child.

Osaka said she will return to tennis in 2024 and plans to be in Melbourne next year for the start of the Grand Slam season.