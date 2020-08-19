Mushroom blossoms taking over your yard? Here's why

article

People across the region have reported seeing an excessive amount of mushrooms blossoming in their yards - and there's a reason for that!

D.C. alone has seen nearly six times more rainfall in August than the normal for the month with over 6.25 inches.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Tucker Barnes said heavy rains, damp saturated soil and lots of humidity all contribute to the perfect environment for mushrooms to blossom.

Mushrooms, being a fungi, are found in lawns throughout the regions, but don't typically "flower" until conditions are favorable.

Most variations are actually good for lawns, but a few can be poisonous and dangerous for pets, so it's best to monitor them.

