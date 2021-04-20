Multiple vehicles crash on Bay Bridge; emergency crews responding

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the heavily traveled Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Queen Anne’s County officials tweeted a photo showing multiple vehicles snarled in the wreck.

According to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination, all lanes of the westbound span are blocked, including the eastbound travel lane.

The eastbound span is open.

Drivers should expect delays.

Authorities have not indicated whether anyone has been injured, nor have they said whether the bridge will be shut down for any length of time.

