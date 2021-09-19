Multiple injuries, including child, in rollover crash involving a Metro bus on Rockville Pike
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County officials say "five or six" people – including a child – were injured in a rollover crash involving a bus on Rockville Pike on Sunday.
Two people suffered injuries that officials described as serious.
Crews were at the scene at Congressional Lane shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including the bus.
They say some lanes are blocked.
This is a breaking news update - we'll have additional details as they become available
