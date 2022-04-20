Multiple homes in northern Virginia community struck by bullets on consecutive days

Several homes in northern Virginia were struck by bullets early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

This happened in Ashburn in Loudoun County. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports four homes were struck, and the gunfire reportedly came from a car traveling on the nearby Ashburn Road.

Investigators say it’s the second night in a row this happened. They even believe the incidents could be connected. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Residents tell FOX 5 they heard gunfire in the early hours of the morning Wednesday. One resident’s doorbell camera, capturing a car taking off.

Detectives say gunfire struck several homes, leaving behind damage and fear for residents. It took place shortly after 1:00am Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, a passerby could still see the bullet ridden homes on Stubble Corner Square.

A similar incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Detectives say it’s still early in the investigation but say the two incidents could be connected because they happened at the same time, two days in a row and in the same neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

One home hit was reportedly damaged by two rounds, one of the rounds entered a bedroom.