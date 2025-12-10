Multiple crashes slow morning commute across DMV

The Brief Fairfax County Parkway crash with overturned vehicle caused major delays near John J. Kingman Road. Southbound I‑295 jammed after Pennsylvania Avenue with the right lane blocked. Officials have not confirmed whether any injuries were reported.



Several crashes slowed the Wednesday morning commute across the D.C. region.

Timeline:

On southbound Fairfax County Parkway, a collision involving multiple vehicles, including one that overturned, shut down all lanes near John J. Kingman Road around 7 a.m. The roadway has since reopened, with traffic pushed to the shoulder, but delays remain.

In the District, southbound I‑295 is still backed up after Pennsylvania Avenue. A multi‑vehicle crash there blocked the right lane, leaving traffic jammed from Kenilworth Avenue.

Authorities have not said whether any injuries were reported.