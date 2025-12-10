Multiple crashes slow morning commute across DMV
WASHINGTON - Several crashes slowed the Wednesday morning commute across the D.C. region.
Timeline:
On southbound Fairfax County Parkway, a collision involving multiple vehicles, including one that overturned, shut down all lanes near John J. Kingman Road around 7 a.m. The roadway has since reopened, with traffic pushed to the shoulder, but delays remain.
In the District, southbound I‑295 is still backed up after Pennsylvania Avenue. A multi‑vehicle crash there blocked the right lane, leaving traffic jammed from Kenilworth Avenue.
Authorities have not said whether any injuries were reported.
