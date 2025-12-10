Expand / Collapse search

Multiple crashes slow morning commute across DMV

By
Published  December 10, 2025 9:07am EST
News
FOX 5 DC
Multiple crashes slow morning commute across DMV

Multiple crashes slow morning commute across DMV

Multiple crashes across the DMV slowed the morning commute Wednesday.

The Brief

    • Fairfax County Parkway crash with overturned vehicle caused major delays near John J. Kingman Road.
    • Southbound I‑295 jammed after Pennsylvania Avenue with the right lane blocked.
    • Officials have not confirmed whether any injuries were reported.

WASHINGTON - Several crashes slowed the Wednesday morning commute across the D.C. region.

Timeline:

On southbound Fairfax County Parkway, a collision involving multiple vehicles, including one that overturned, shut down all lanes near John J. Kingman Road around 7 a.m. The roadway has since reopened, with traffic pushed to the shoulder, but delays remain.

In the District, southbound I‑295 is still backed up after Pennsylvania Avenue. A multi‑vehicle crash there blocked the right lane, leaving traffic jammed from Kenilworth Avenue.

Authorities have not said whether any injuries were reported.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.  

NewsTrafficWashington, D.C.Fairfax County