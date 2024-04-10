Multi-vehicle collision shuts down I-95 in Prince George's County, major delays expected

A multi-vehicle collision has shut down I-95 in Prince George's County.

Officials responded to the area on the northbound side of I-95 before Powder Mill Road around 1:04 p.m. for the report of a multi-vehicle collision. According to officials, I-95 is shut down for medical personnel to access the area.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route and expect major delays.

No word on the cause of the collision or sustained injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.