Mt. Airy man arrested in undercover sex sting; Police search for possible victims

Detectives posing as a 15-year-old girl caught a Mt. Airy man in a cyber sting in January. Police believe there may be additional victims, and now they're asking them to come forward.

Todd Eugene, 51, was charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a teenage girl.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department's Vice and Intelligence Unit said Immel initiated a conversation with them on social media, confirmed they were a "girl" and continued to have sexually explicit chats.

On Jan. 19, Immel asked to meet to engage in sex acts in the 700 block of Rockville Pike. Detectives agreed and arrested him then.

Immel is currently being held behind bars without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Anyone who believes they were a victim is being asked to contact the V&I Unit at 240-773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.