MS-13 gang member sentenced to 30 years for killing 2 in Northern Virginia

article

The Brief An MS-13 gang member was sentenced to 30 years for killing two people in Loudoun County. Medrano Ortiz claimed a physical altercation broke out and he was punched and tased before the shooting. Prosecutors determined that Medrano Ortiz’s use of force was not excusable as self-defense.



An MS-13 gang member was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for the killing of a man and woman in Northern Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Marlyn Samuel Medrano Ortiz, 20, of El Salvador, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder. He was ordered to pay restitution to the Virginia Victims Fund and is prohibited from having any contact with gang members, court officials said.

The sentencing comes two years after Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person in Sterling near the 21000 block of Hunting Square on August 28, 2024. They arrived to find a woman and a man with gunshot wounds.

The man, Diego Woollett, and the woman, Mijal Conejero, both died from their injuries at a local hospital. They were both 22 years old.

Through an exhaustive investigation, officials determined that Woollett and Conejero were driving around the apartment complex where they lived. A neighbor woke up to a car honking outside their window and later heard yelling coming from a picnic area of the parking lot, according to court records. The neighbor then saw Woollett and Conejero walking into the apartment complex.

Court documents show that several MS-13 gang members from the Villa Satelite clique, including Medrano Ortiz, were sitting at the table in the picnic area of the parking lot.

Around 4:20 a.m., Woollett and Conejero left their apartment and drove to a nearby gas station before they returned. Shortly after, they were seen walking toward the picnic area when several gunshots rang out.

Officials determined that Medrano Ortiz left the table to confront Woollett and Conejero when he saw them approaching. Medrano Ortiz claimed that a physical altercation broke out, during which he was punched by Woollett and tased by Conejero, according to court records. Medrano Ortiz shot the couple at close range in retaliation.

A kitchen knife, stun gun, and a folding knife with a pistol-shaped handle were found near where Wollett and Conejero were found, according to court records.

Prosecutors determined that Medrano Ortiz’s use of force was not excusable as self-defense.

What they're saying:

"This is a senseless tragedy that leaves two families grieving their loved ones; two young people who had their whole lives ahead of them," said Commonwealth's Attorney Bob Anderson. "Members of gangs who think violence can be committed against the members of our community are put on notice: this is not tolerated in Loudoun County."

During sentencing, Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Boyle referenced a rap song that prosecutors said was recorded by Medrano Ortiz and two other MS-13 members, which included the lyrics, "We control the villa of Sterling. If you stay here, the beast will take you."