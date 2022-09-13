Motorized lawn chairs zip down NYC bike lane

It's one of those 'only in New York' sights... three people riding motorized lawn chairs down a Manhattan street.

Elliot Katz caught video of the trio speeding down the bike lane on Columbus Ave. at W. 86th St.

The middle driver wore a green "Luigi" helmet in an apparent nod to Nintendo's Mario Kart game.

Katz said the three stopped at red lights and obeyed traffic laws. FOX 5 was unable to determine if their use of the bike lane was legal.

"When I first saw them waiting at a stoplight, they were conversing with three NYPD officers, and the police seemed to enjoy the conversation and walked away amused by the riders," Katz said.