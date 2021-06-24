Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-370 in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A motorcyclist was thrown from their bike and killed Thursday night on I-370 in Montgomery County, officials say.
The victim has not been identified, nor have officials indicated what might have led up to the crash.
They say only one vehicle was involved in the crash, which was reported around 7:06 p.m.
All westbound lanes of the interstate at Exit 2 (Frederick Road) in Gaithersburg are closed down for the investigation.
Officials say you can expect heavy delays in the area.