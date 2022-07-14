Motorcyclist dies after crashing into police cruiser on ICC

article

A motorcyclist is dead after multiple vehicles — including a police cruiser — crashed along the Intercounty Connector (ICC/ MD-200) in Silver Spring, according to officials.

Evening commuters can expect major traffic delays as most lanes in both directions near Georgia Avenue are closed.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and EMS said that there are two separate incidents on eastbound and westbound ICC between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Metro Access Road.

Montgomery County police said an on-duty officer was driving in his cruiser when he was struck by a motorcyclist traveling at a high speed. The motorcycle rider succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said there was also a collision involving several other vehicles.

Those injuries, at this time, have not been disclosed.

Officials are encouraging drivers to find an alternate route if they plan to travel in the Silver Spring area of the ICC.