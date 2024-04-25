Motherhood and entrepreneurship: The Cake Divas' winning recipe

Kelley Devlin is no stranger to whipping up a recipe for sweets and for life’s twists and turns.

The northern Virginia married mother of five runs her own company called the Cake Divas.

Devlin previously worked as a counselor for grade school students. It was a career pivot she didn’t see coming but felt led to pursue it.

On the latest episode of "Motivation with Marissa," she sat down with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell to discuss her career and family life.

Devlin said, when it comes to Cake Divas, the story starts with her family, friends, and colleagues who enjoyed eating her cakes and sweets. She began making more for them and then showcased her food to the world via Facebook.

"I just started sharing my work, and it took off!" she exclaimed.

Switching careers was a risk, but Devlin said she always had the support from her family and a passion that kept her going.

"It’s just wild being a small business owner. I don’t even have a storefront or a bunch of employees, which would add to the craziness but it happened by accident," she said. "You just have to believe and trust and work hard just like you did for your other profession. Nothing is going to be handed to you."

Now, her five children range in age from 6 to 17.

"My own socialization with people changed drastically because of your minutes in the day. There are only so many. And you have to support your children. And you still have to work and you have to support your husband," Devlin said. "Life changes. The people I once talked to and hung out with a lot, there isn’t as much time anymore. And sometimes, it is the power of ‘no.’ I learned, probably after kid number three, you have to say ‘no’ to people sometimes and not just in business, but ‘no’ to hanging out and feeling pressure to do what everyone else is doing or going to the same church schedule. I feel like I am so good in life right now in terms of balance."

