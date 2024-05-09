Mother shot during high school graduation ceremony in New Mexico

article

A shooting ended a high school graduation ceremony in New Mexico on Wednesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department received a call shortly after 5 p.m. local time of "shots fired" at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

During the ceremony, APD said that 21-year-old Cristian Bencomo shot his stepmother, who was attending the graduation for her son.

"Her stepson arrived, and as she started to hug him [her son], he produced a handgun and shot her in the neck," APD said in a statement.

The shooting happened during a high school graduation ceremony in downtown Albuquerque.

The shooting happened at Wednesday’s graduation for the Southwest Secondary Learning Center. It’s part of Southwest Charter School in Albuquerque.

"As you can imagine, there was a lot of chaos at the time," communications director for APD Gilbert Gallegos told the press.

Jennifer Renfro, another mother who was at the ceremony, told FOX Television Stations that the graduates had just received their diplomas, along with a rose to give to their "important person."

21-year-old Christian Bencomo was taken into custody. (Credit: Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center)

She said she gave her son a hug, and then "heard a really loud pop."

"A lot of people thought it was a firecracker or a balloon. We all crouched down," she said, adding that her daughter hid on the ground.

"She was bawling for quite a while," Renfro shared.

Bystanders intervened and held Bencomo down until officers arrived. He was taken into custody. He has been charged with aggravated battery, use of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

RELATED: 10-month-old New Mexico girl kidnapped after mother, another woman fatally shot

The woman was quickly transported to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.

With more than 100 people in attendance, Renfro said it’s hard for the graduates to not feel like their graduation is ruined.

"It all overshadowed a celebration," she said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.