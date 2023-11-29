Mother shoots, kills her son before killing herself: police

Police in Prince George's County say a mother shot and killed her son before killing herself over the weekend in Lanham.

Officers were called to the 10400 block of Greenbelt Road around 2 p.m. Saturday to investigate the report of two dead bodies found in a wooded area.

The two were identified as 16-year-old Dorian Jaeger and his mother, 50-year-old Natalie Jaeger.

Investigators say Natalie shot and killed Dorian before killing herself. The motive for the murder is under investigation. The mother and son recently arrived in Maryland after moving from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.