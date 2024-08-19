Mother and child safe after shots fired in Germantown; four suspects arrested

A mother and her 4-year-old son are grateful to be unharmed after gunfire erupted in their Germantown neighborhood Monday evening.

Montgomery County Police apprehended four suspects in Gaithersburg following the shooting.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the 19000 block of Circle Gate Drive. The mother, who lives in the apartment with her husband, 4-year-old son, and teenage son, described the terrifying moment when she heard at least five shots fired. Fearing for their safety, she ran to the back of the apartment and closed the door.

Once the danger seemed to have passed, she returned to the living room and discovered two bullet holes in the window. The bullets lodged into the wall, where police later placed evidence markers.

Her teenage son spoke exclusively to FOX 5, saying, "I'm feeling very stressed. This is not something that you expect every day."

Police quickly responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses, and issued an alert for a black Hyundai.

About 30 minutes later, Montgomery County officers located the vehicle near Rothbury Drive and Arrowhead Road in Gaithersburg.

According to witnesses, all four suspects bailed out of the car as it stopped in front of the Rothbury community's leasing office.

"They all jumped out of the car," a witness, who spoke exclusively to FOX 5, recounted. "The driver went first, and the car made its way to our leasing office corridor. One took off that way, another took off behind the Giant, and another one took off."

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Police managed to arrest all four suspects, including at least two juveniles, and said they recovered two handguns.

Fortunately, no one in the Rothbury community or the apartment was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and Montgomery County Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.