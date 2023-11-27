Mother and son dead in murder-suicide: police

A 50-year-old woman killed herself and her 16-year-old son in Lanham this weekend, according to Prince George's County Police.

Officials are investigating after responding to Greenbelt Road on Saturday for the report of two people dead in a wooded area.

Police say that Natalie Jaeger, 50, shot and killed her son, Dorian Jaeger, before killing herself. The mother and son recently moved to the area from Wisconsin.

The motive for the murder is still under investigation, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.