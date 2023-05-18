Most affordable beach towns of 2023 revealed — and some are not where you'd think

Summer 2023 is just about here — and Americans are looking for their next getaway to celebrate the start of the season.

With many people seeking the nearest beach to enjoy for a couple of days, people are also looking closely at the price tag that comes with those destinations.

Realtor.com released its 2023 list of the most affordable beach towns in the United States.

5 BEACH-TOWN ALTERNATIVES TO TRY INSTEAD OF THE POPULAR AND CROWDED DESTINATIONS

Some of the choices are surprising — while some locations left off the list are surprising as well, Realtor.com data journalist Evan Wyloge shared with Fox News Digital.

For example, "neither North Carolina nor South Carolina were on the list this year," he noted.

He said there was one state included on the list this year that surprised him — California — a state known for being quite expensive.

"It's known for high-priced real estate, especially along its coastline," he said. "But it's nice to see the West Coast on the list."

Realtor.com used a federal listing of beaches and their locations along with home listing data for every home on the market within the past year — within a one-mile radius of each beach.

BEST PLACES TO BUY A BEACH HOUSE IN THE US RANKED

From there, the site selected the most affordable beach towns by price per square foot, with at least 50 properties within a mile of the water within the past year.

Realtor.com also chose only one location per state to "ensure geographical diversity," according to the report.

HOW TRAVELERS ARE USING CHATGPT TO PLAN TRIPS ON A BUDGET

Here is the countdown of the most affordable beach towns in America in 2023.

10. Shirley, New York

FILE - A person keeps cool by walking along the shoreline at Smith Point County Beach in Shirley, New York, on July 20, 2022. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

This Long Island town is known for being small and pretty inexpensive.

Just an hour-and-a-half drive east of Manhattan, the town is a short drive to Outer Beach at Smith Point.

Shirley has a median home price within one mile of the beach at $414,990, according to Realtor.com.

Not quite the Hamptons — but it will get you out to the beaches of Long Island.

9. Crescent City, California

FILE - Beach combers view the sunset among sea stacks in Crescent City, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Coming in at the No. 9 position is the town of Crescent City in California.

The coastal town is roughly 20 miles south of the Oregon border and has a population of just over 6,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

PLANNING A 2-WEEK VACATION GETAWAY? EXPERTS SAY WORKERS SHOULD THINK AGAIN

Although temperature may vary throughout the year, Crescent City has a median home price within one mile of the beach of $329,000, per Realtor.com.

8. North Beach, Maryland

FILE - Children play on a wooden ship on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay, on March 17, 2017 in North Beach, Maryland. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

North Beach, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay comes in at No. 8 on this list.

North Beach is about 30 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., and is easily accessible to those who live in the city.

The median price of housing within one mile of the beach is $384,495 — putting it on the list of the most affordable beach towns in America, per Realtor.com.

North Beach has a boardwalk with shopping and activities for all.

7. Navarre, Florida

Coming in at No. 7 on this list is Navarre, Florida, known for having gorgeous, white sandy beaches.

Navarre is about 20 miles east of Pensacola. It has a median home price within one mile of the beach of $442,500, according to Realtor.com.

TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR SUMMER 2023 REVEALED: SEE IF YOUR PLANNED TRIP MADE THE LIST!

This location is also the largest median home size and highest overall home prices of any location on the list, as Realtor.com reported.

6. Atlantic City, New Jersey

FILE - A visitor poses for a photo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on the boardwalk on August 28, 2022, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Atlantic City made the list of the 10 most affordable beach towns in America — although the homes are the smallest on the list.

Atlantic City saw a downfall in popularity in recent decades but has become more popular again; it's known for its boardwalk and popular casinos.

The median price within one mile of the beach for a nice place to live is $185,000, said Realtor.com.

10 OF THE COOLEST WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT THIS SUMMER

Just a drive or train ride from Manhattan, Atlantic City is a popular beach destination for many.

5. Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi ranks No. five on the most affordable beach towns in America, according to Realtor.com.

Located on the Gulf of Mexico, it's the largest city on the list with a population of around 320,000.

Corpus Christi's beaches span 192 square miles and have various options for vacationers.

It offers a median housing price within one mile of the beach at $289,948.

4. Grand Isle, Louisiana

FILE - Homes sit next to the Gulf of Mexico in Grand Isle, the only inhabited barrier island in Louisiana on August 24, 2019 in Grand Isle, Louisiana. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Grand Isle comes in at No. 4 on the list of most affordable beach towns in America in 2023.

The town is considered a barrier island; it's connected by bridge to the mainland of Louisiana and is the smallest town on the Realtor.com list.

VISITING LAS VEGAS? 10 THINGS YOU SHOULD DO ON THE VEGAS STRIP

The isle is two hours south of New Orleans, with a median home price within one mile of the beach at $309,500.

3. New London, Connecticut

FILE - People sit in the sun on Guthrie Beach before the arrival of Hurricane Henri in New London, Connecticut on August 21, 2021. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

The town of New London is considered a hidden gem.

The town is just a few miles west of Mystic, Connecticut — which has beach homes costing more than three times as much per square foot as in New London.

The median home price in New London within one mile of the beach in New London is $257,000. It's known for having some of the best beaches in the state.

2. Newport News, Virginia

Newport News is located about 40 miles northeast of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is rich with history.

In Newport News, the James River meets the Chesapeake Bay. It was one of the first English settlement locations in North America, according to Realtor.com.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The town made the list of the most affordable beach towns in America with a median housing price within one mile of the beach of $200,000.

Activities in the town include fishing and boating — and even Civil War reenactments.

1. Gulfport, Mississippi

Topping this list of the most affordable beach towns in the United States is Gulfport, Mississippi.

Gulfport is located about halfway between Mississippi’s Louisiana and Alabama border.

It was named as Realtor.com's most affordable beach town in 2018 as well.

The town has roughly 72,000 residents and is known for its Southern cuisine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The median housing price within one mile of the beach is $224,900, Realtor.com reported.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.

