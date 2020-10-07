More than 40 puppies, dogs, and rabbits rescued from Southeast DC basement

The Humane Rescue Alliance is crediting anonymous tips for leading to the rescue of a large group of animals from a Southeast D.C. home. Among them were nearly three dozen Great Danes.

Officers arrested Michael Gibson at his home along the 2900 block of Branch Avenue Monday. He is charged with four counts of cruelty to animals. Officials believe he was breeding and selling the dogs. The animals are now being treated for various health issues and injuries.

The Humane Rescue Alliance says multiple Great Danes were confined together inside small cages. No access to food or water. Blood and feces covered the walls and the animals were forced to live amongst their own waste.

In addition to the Great Danes, officers found several other dogs and rabbits and several dead puppies inside a freezer.

Chris Schindler, V.P. of Field Services for the Humane Rescue Alliance, says they have already been receiving adoption requests but the animals have to remain in the care of HRA until the case plays out in the court.

HRA anticipates caring for the animals for months as the criminal case develops. They are accepting donations and encourage anyone with a tip about possible animal cruelty to contact them.