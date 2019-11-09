More than $2 million worth of fake designer bags seized at Dulles airport

article

Officials say they seized thousands of counterfeit designer bags that would have asked more than $2 million at Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the counterfeit cache included 2,601 coin purses, 459 purses, and three backpacks adorned with Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Prada and Hermes designer labels. Collectively, the goods would have a manufacturer suggested retail price of more than $2 million.

The fake bags were shipped Sept. 25 from China to Flushing, New York. Federal officials say they seize $3.7 million worth of counterfeit goods each day across the country.

“Counterfeit consumer goods fund transnational criminal organizations, are manufactured in unregulated facilities and with substandard materials that may potentially harm American consumers, hurt our nation’s economy, and steal revenue and brand integrity from U.S. businesses and trademark holders,” Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office, said in a statement. “Customs and Border Protection will continue to work closely with our trade and consumer safety partners to intercept counterfeit consumer goods, especially products that can harm American consumers.”