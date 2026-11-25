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The Brief Three adults and three children were displaced by a townhouse fire in Dumfries. One person was transported to a hospital. Damage from the fire was limited to the bedroom where it originated, and did not impact adjacent homes.



Six people were displaced by a townhome fire in Dumfries Wednesday one day before Thanksgiving, according to the Prince William County Fire Marshal's Office.

What we know:

Crews were called to a reported structure fire in the 4100 block of La Mauricie Loop around 8 a.m. They arrived to find fire coming from the third flood of a townhouse.

Paramedics provided medical care to a patient on the scene while firefighters entered the house and extinguished the fire. The patient was transported to a hospital.

Three adults and three children were displaced from the home, which the building inspector declared unsafe.

Fire damage was limited to the bedroom where it originated, and did not impact adjacent homes, according to officials. An investigation determined that the fire was accidental.

Officials said smoke alarms were present and working in the house. A total of 14 units responded to the scene.