Monumental Sports unveils new look of Capital One Arena overhaul

Monumental Sports & Entertainment has released new renderings showing the latest plans for the more than $1 billion transformation of Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, along with news of a 20‑year extension of Capital One’s naming‑rights partnership.

Monumental Sports unveils new look at Capital One Arena overhaul (Monumental Sports & Entertainment)

The updated designs highlight new exterior and new entrances, along with fully transformed District Level and Terrace Level concourses.

The project introduces the Visibowl, a new feature offering direct sightlines from the concourse into the arena bowl, as well as new Center Stage Bars and expanded social and gathering spaces.

Monumental Sports unveils new look at Capital One Arena overhaul (Monumental Sports & Entertainment)

A new Terrace Level food hall will span the F Street side of the building, adding to the arena’s upgraded fan experience.

Monumental says the investment represents a major commitment to the future of downtown Washington.

The renovation remains on schedule for completion ahead of the 2027–28 NBA and NHL seasons.

Monumental Sports unveils new look at Capital One Arena overhaul (Monumental Sports & Entertainment)