Montgomery County teenager accused of making anti-Semitic calls to Jewish center: police

A Montgomery County teenager is accused of making harassing and anti-Semitic phone calls to a Jewish center, according to police.

The Montgomery County Police Department said on December 20, 2022 a staff member from the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, located at the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda, reported to officers that the center received multiple calls from a person using ant-Semitic language.

Officers began investigating the incident, and later determined that the calls came from a 17-year-old who lives in the community.

Police did not provide further details about the 17-year-old.

Officials are recommending the teen face a charge of telephone misuse.

The case has been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services for consideration.

This comes amid a recent outbreak of anti-Semitic acts throughout Montgomery County.

In August and November 2022, community members discovered anti-Semitic graffiti in three locations in North Bethesda. Then in December, anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered outside of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. In January 2023, Swastikas were found drawn on desk at three Montgomery County Public schools, and later another drawing was found at Magruder High School.