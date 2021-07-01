Montgomery County suspending alcohol in the park pilot program starting today

Montgomery County’s pilot program permitting residents to drink alcohol in local parks is suspended as of today.

They shutting down the program in conjunction with the state of Maryland ending COVID-19 restrictions.

The program allowed people to drink in 13 designated parks without a permit.

The county launched the program as part of an effort to support area restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to parks officials, they did not have any alcohol-related incidents while the program was in effect.