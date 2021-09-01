Montgomery County schools – including virtual academy – closing early today

All Montgomery County schools – including the Virtual Academy – will close early today in anticipation of the remnants of Hurricane Ida arriving in the region.

Meteorologists say significant rainfall and flash flooding are expected today.

Students will be dismissed 2.5 hours earlier than usual.

Any activities that use schools buildings are canceled, and daycare programs in school buildings will be closed.

District officials said that employees will receive further information about the status of administrative buildings.

