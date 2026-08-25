The Brief Teachers and staff welcomed students as the new school year began Tuesday. No Cell, Bell to Bell requires devices to be put away from the first bell through dismissal. Transition Day gave students entering new schools a chance to tour, meet staff and practice routines.



Teachers and staff welcomed students back to classrooms across Montgomery County as the new school year began Tuesday.

What we know:

Among the updates this year is an expanded cellphone regulation policy aimed at reducing distractions and improving engagement. Under the "No Cell, Bell to Bell" policy, personal mobile devices for all grade levels, including high school, must be put away from the first bell through dismissal.

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MCPS is also continuing its collaboration with families through "The Refrigerator Curriculum," a resource outlining what students will learn throughout the year. School officials say they are strengthening grading and reporting practices to improve clarity and fairness and updating the Student Code of Conduct to better communicate expectations and refine guidance on progressive discipline.

Monday marked the district’s Transition Day, giving students entering new schools an opportunity to tour buildings, meet teachers and staff, practice routines and connect with classmates ahead of the full first day.

You can read the MSPS school plan online.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Montgomery County Public Schools kick off first day of class